90-Year-Old Pakistani man marries with “sons’ Blessing”

PESHAWAR – Love, respect, and new beginning at 90, this is story of Maulana Saifullah, a resident of northwestern Pakistan, who tied the knot with blessings of his sons.

Four sons of Saifullah organized his wedding in Bisham, KP. The simple yet meaningful ceremony has touched hearts across the region and sparked widespread conversation on social media.

The bride was a 55-year-old woman, who entered the marriage with a dowry of one tola of gold. The celebration, attended by a large number of relatives, locals, grandchildren, and well-wishers, was marked by its simplicity and deep emotional resonance.

According to residents, Maulana Saifullah had long expressed a desire to remarry, and his sons’ decision to honor that wish was met with admiration. Many hailed the gesture as a powerful statement on the importance of elder care and the need to challenge cultural taboos surrounding late-life remarriage.

“This is a rare and beautiful example of love, dignity, and respect,” said one attendee. “It sends a strong message that the emotional well-being of our elders matters just as much as that of the young.”

In many communities, remarriage for the elderly is still considered unconventional, often discouraged due to social norms. However, Maulana Saifullah’s family chose to embrace the occasion with full support and celebration, setting an inspiring precedent.

The event has since become viral on social media, with social media users calling it symbol of strong family values and a reminder of the need to prioritize the happiness and dignity of older generations.