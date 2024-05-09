Seven workers from Punjab killed near Gwadar Fish Harbour in Balochistan

QUETTA – At least seven people from Punjab were gunned down near Gwadar Fish Harbour, Balochistan on Thursday, in the third such attack in the country's southwestern region.

Local police told media that the unfortunate incident occurred in the Surbandar area of Gwadar, as seven people were shot dead in a quarter.

Militants sprayed bullets at a residential quarter near Gwadar Fish Harbor, resulting in death of 7 people while one person was injured.

Those who were killed in the targeted attack were working at the barber shop. According to SHO Gwadar, the deceased and injured individuals belong to Punjab's Khanewal.

Last month, nine people from Punjab were killed after abduction in Balochistan's Noshki.

KP, and Balochistan have been the scene of insurgency and there is uptick in terror attacks in recent months.