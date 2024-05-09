Seven workers from Punjab killed near Gwadar Fish Harbour in Balochistan

QUETTA – At least seven people from Punjab were gunned down near Gwadar Fish Harbour, Balochistan on Thursday, in the third such attack in the country's southwestern region.
Local police told media that the unfortunate incident occurred in the Surbandar area of Gwadar, as seven people were shot dead in a quarter.
Militants sprayed bullets at a residential quarter near Gwadar Fish Harbor, resulting in death of 7 people while one person was injured.
Those who were killed in the targeted attack were working at the barber shop. According to SHO Gwadar, the deceased and injured individuals belong to Punjab's Khanewal.
Last month, nine people from Punjab were killed after abduction in Balochistan's Noshki.
KP, and Balochistan have been the scene of insurgency and there is uptick in terror attacks in recent months.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 9, 2024 Thursday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 276.9 for buying and 279.85 for selling.
Euro stands at 295.5 for buying and 298 for selling while British Pound rate is 343.35 for buying, and 347 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|276.9
|279.85
|Euro
|EUR
|295.5
|298
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.35
|347
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.79
|748.79
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.99
|914.99
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.46
|169.46
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.69
|25.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.62
|731.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.06
|309.56
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.