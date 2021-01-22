At least 32 dead, over 100 injured as twin suicide attacks rock Baghdad

BAGHDAD – The toll from a deadliest attack in three years in Iraqi capital on Thursday has risen to 32 dead and 110 wounded, Iraq's health ministry reported.

The so-called “Islamic State” terrorist group (IS) has claimed responsibility for the twin terrorist attacks in Baghdad.

On Thursday morning, two suicide attackers staged explosions the Bab Al Sharqi area in the Iraqi capital.

After the incident, a spokesman for the Iraqi commander-in-chief said that the attackers were pursued by the country's security forces when they detonated explosive devices.

Those who lost their lives had died on the scene of the attack, and that most of the wounded had been treated in hospitals and released, according to health ministry.

This horrifying video allegedly shows how people gathered to help when the first bomber of Baghdad’s twin suicide attack pretended that he is sick... pic.twitter.com/mkElNKOAxD — Nafiseh Kohnavard (@nafisehkBBC) January 21, 2021

Several countries, including the US, Russia, Qatar, Turkey, Jordan, Egypt and Iran, have strongly condemned the bombing.

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms today's terrorist attacks in Baghdad," , State Department Acting Secretary Daniel Smith said in a statement. "They were vicious acts of mass murder and a sobering reminder of the terrorism that continues to threaten the lives of innocent Iraqis. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and hope for a speedy recovery of those wounded."

"We condemn in the strongest terms this audacious terror attack aimed at undermining the security and stability of our allied Iraq. We stand in solidarity with the Iraqi leadership and people in the fight against terrorism in all its forms," the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The Iranian embassy said that Tehran stood by its neighbor and was ready to offer any possible assistance to Iraq in its fight against jihadists, according to the Mehr news agency.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation stressed that the UAE expressed its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security and stability in contravention of religious and humanitarian values and principles.

The ministry also expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg condemned the attack, extending his deepest condolences to the victims' families and loved ones.

“#NATO remains committed to supporting #Iraq in the fight against terrorism," Stoltenberg wrote on his Twitter page on late Thursday.