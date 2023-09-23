Search

BusinessTop News

Another ‘electric shock’ for Pakistanis as NEPRA approves Rs3.28 per unit hike in power tariff

Web Desk
09:18 AM | 23 Sep, 2023
Another ‘electric shock’ for Pakistanis as NEPRA approves Rs3.28 per unit hike in power tariff
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – No respite for Inflation hit Pakistanis as power tariff is set to be increased by Rs3.28 per unit, as people are facing unprecedented record high electricity bills.

As people protested across the country against the elevated power tariff, the Power Regulator approved another hike on account of fuel cost adjustment.

The increase of Rs3.28/unit stemmed from under quarterly tariff adjustment (QTA) system to manage the additional impact of capacity charges in the wake of surge in interest rate, rupee devaluation, and other factors.

It was reported that power division of energy ministry originally sought a Rs6.20 per unit adjustment for the fourth quarter of 2022-23 FY for ex-Wapda distribution companies (Discos) to fill the gap of Rs146 billion within 3 months.

NEPRA sent the latest decision to the interim government for the final nod, and the surge in power tariff will come into effect immediately.

During the period of October 2023-March 2024, Discos eye recovering Rs159 from power consumers.

Earlier in September, several Pakistani cities witnessed protests over a hike in electricity bills which is creating trouble for millions. Distressed people staged protest demonstrations on key arteries for all kinds of traffic, and caused traffic jams for hours, and even burned bills but to no avail.

NEPRA approves Rs5.40 per unit hike in electricity price

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

08:30 AM | 21 Sep, 2023

SBP approves five digital retail banks

11:49 AM | 20 Sep, 2023

Another shock in the offing as electricity tariff likely to be ...

08:53 PM | 15 Sep, 2023

Home Remittance Incentives Scheme announced for overseas Pakistanis ...

01:14 PM | 13 Sep, 2023

Imran Khan to stay in jail for another 2 weeks as court extends ...

10:24 AM | 13 Sep, 2023

Pakistan likely to increase petrol price by up to Rs15 per litre from ...

07:11 PM | 12 Sep, 2023

Gold price up by Rs5,600 per tola in Pakistan

Advertisement

Latest

10:32 AM | 23 Sep, 2023

Influential Pir of Ranipur Fayyaz Shah arrested in Fatima murder case

Horoscope

08:43 AM | 23 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 23 September 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on Sept 23, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 23, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 292 295.15
Euro EUR 317 320
UK Pound Sterling GBP 372.5 376
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.5 82.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.55 79.3
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 781.13 789.13
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.22 40.62
Danish Krone DKK 42.35 42.75
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.93 38.28
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 951.03 960.03
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.62 63.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.23 176.23
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 762.72 770.72
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 80.69 81.39
Singapore Dollar SGD 217 219
Swedish Korona SEK 26.62 26.92
Swiss Franc CHF 325.12 327.62
Thai Bhat THB 8.31 8.46

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – September 23, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,800 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,020.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs170,068 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs198,365.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 23 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Karachi PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Islamabad PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Peshawar PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Quetta PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Sialkot PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Attock PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Gujranwala PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Jehlum PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Multan PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Bahawalpur PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Gujrat PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Nawabshah PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Chakwal PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Hyderabad PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Nowshehra PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Sargodha PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Faisalabad PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Mirpur PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: