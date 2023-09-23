Another ‘electric shock’ for Pakistanis as NEPRA approves Rs3.28 per unit hike in power tariff

ISLAMABAD – No respite for Inflation hit Pakistanis as power tariff is set to be increased by Rs3.28 per unit, as people are facing unprecedented record high electricity bills.

As people protested across the country against the elevated power tariff, the Power Regulator approved another hike on account of fuel cost adjustment.

The increase of Rs3.28/unit stemmed from under quarterly tariff adjustment (QTA) system to manage the additional impact of capacity charges in the wake of surge in interest rate, rupee devaluation, and other factors.

It was reported that power division of energy ministry originally sought a Rs6.20 per unit adjustment for the fourth quarter of 2022-23 FY for ex-Wapda distribution companies (Discos) to fill the gap of Rs146 billion within 3 months.

NEPRA sent the latest decision to the interim government for the final nod, and the surge in power tariff will come into effect immediately.

During the period of October 2023-March 2024, Discos eye recovering Rs159 from power consumers.

Earlier in September, several Pakistani cities witnessed protests over a hike in electricity bills which is creating trouble for millions. Distressed people staged protest demonstrations on key arteries for all kinds of traffic, and caused traffic jams for hours, and even burned bills but to no avail.