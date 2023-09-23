Search

India dethrone Pakistan to clinch top ODI spot with convincing win against Australia

become second team to occupy top spot across all formats

09:42 AM | 23 Sep, 2023
India dethrone Pakistan to clinch top ODI spot with convincing win against Australia
Source: JayShah/Twitter

DUBAI – Men in Blue sealed their place at the summit of the ICC Men's ODI rankings by dethroning arch-rival Pakistan following their dominant display against Australia.

On Friday, KL Rahul led squad stunned Australia by five wickets in the first One Day International (ODI) in Mohali, and ranked as the top ODI team in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) Rankings.

Following the first game, India lead the 3-match ODI series as the two sides will lock horns two more times before entering World Cup 2023.

With the latest feat, India becomes second team in history to be ranked top in all three formats. Earlier, Men in Blue ranked behind Pakistan in the ODI Ranking despite clinching Asia Cup 2023 but with the latest feat, the team got 116 points, one more than Pakistan.

Earlier, Proteas were ranked as the top team in all three in August 2012.

India also remained at the top in Test Rankings, and T20I charts, despite their lack of victory in T20 World Cups.

Pakistan reclaim top spot in ICC ODI rankings despite Asia Cup upset

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on Sept 23, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 23, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 292 295.15
Euro EUR 317 320
UK Pound Sterling GBP 372.5 376
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.5 82.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.55 79.3
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 781.13 789.13
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.22 40.62
Danish Krone DKK 42.35 42.75
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.93 38.28
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 951.03 960.03
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.62 63.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.23 176.23
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 762.72 770.72
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 80.69 81.39
Singapore Dollar SGD 217 219
Swedish Korona SEK 26.62 26.92
Swiss Franc CHF 325.12 327.62
Thai Bhat THB 8.31 8.46

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – September 23, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,800 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,020.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs170,068 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs198,365.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 23 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Karachi PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Islamabad PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Peshawar PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Quetta PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Sialkot PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Attock PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Gujranwala PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Jehlum PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Multan PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Bahawalpur PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Gujrat PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Nawabshah PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Chakwal PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Hyderabad PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Nowshehra PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Sargodha PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Faisalabad PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Mirpur PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565

