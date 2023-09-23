India dethrone Pakistan to clinch top ODI spot with convincing win against Australia

DUBAI – Men in Blue sealed their place at the summit of the ICC Men's ODI rankings by dethroning arch-rival Pakistan following their dominant display against Australia.

On Friday, KL Rahul led squad stunned Australia by five wickets in the first One Day International (ODI) in Mohali, and ranked as the top ODI team in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) Rankings.

Following the first game, India lead the 3-match ODI series as the two sides will lock horns two more times before entering World Cup 2023.

With the latest feat, India becomes second team in history to be ranked top in all three formats. Earlier, Men in Blue ranked behind Pakistan in the ODI Ranking despite clinching Asia Cup 2023 but with the latest feat, the team got 116 points, one more than Pakistan.

No. 1 Test team ☑️

No. 1 ODI team ☑️

No. 1 T20I team ☑️#TeamIndia reigns supreme across all formats ???????? pic.twitter.com/rB5rUqK8iH — BCCI (@BCCI) September 22, 2023

Earlier, Proteas were ranked as the top team in all three in August 2012.

India also remained at the top in Test Rankings, and T20I charts, despite their lack of victory in T20 World Cups.