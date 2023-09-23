Search

Influential Pir of Ranipur Fayyaz Shah arrested in Fatima murder case

23 Sep, 2023
Influential Pir of Ranipur Fayyaz Shah arrested in Fatima murder case
Source: social media

KHAIRPUR – The brutal killing of minor housemaid, Fatima Furiro, by the influential landlord of Ranipur triggered widespread condemnation, and action from authorities and in recent development, Khairpur police detained Pir Fayyaz Shah, the co-accused in the murder case.

The case of a poor child worker sent shockwaves across the country as the 10-year-old was viciously sexually assaulted, and tortured over a sustained period of time, the postmortem report reveals.

The deceased passed away tragically in the Haveli of Asad Shah and the video of her tragic death went viral on social media, creating a stir online.

As the influential family used all sources to downplay the case, influential spiritual leader Fayyaz Shah was taken into custody when he was going back after a presser.

In the press conference, the co-accused lamented Fatima’s death and claimed that family members of the deceased are making accusations on direction of politicians. He urged IG Sindh, and other investigation agencies to conduct a transparent inquiry into the matter.

Fayyaz was roped in case to keep Fatima at his house as domestic help, but he later handed the girl over to his daughter Hina Shah.

Shah earlier secured interim bail from the Sindh High Court Hyderabad bench while his son-in-law Pir Asad Shah is already in police custody. The daughter and wife of Fayyaz Shah are on large and police are conducting a raid to recover the missing person of an influential family.

