Interior minister Mohsin Naqvi links Bisham Attack to TTP

06:10 PM | 26 May, 2024
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has stated that the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was responsible for the attack on Chinese engineers in Bisham, with the entire operation executed from Afghanistan.

Speaking at a press conference, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi revealed that on March 26, a suicide attack on Chinese engineers in Bisham was carried out by the TTP, and the entire operation was planned from Afghanistan, backed by incontrovertible evidence in Pakistan's possession. He further disclosed that individuals central to the terrorist attack have been apprehended.

Mohsin Naqvi expressed serious concerns over the use of Afghan territory for attacks on Chinese nationals, emphasizing that Pakistan has raised this issue with the interim Afghan government. However, no positive results have been achieved thus far.

Minister Naqvi underscored that the movement of the TTP is being facilitated by the Afghan transitional government in border regions, with ample evidence at Pakistan's disposal. He reiterated that the TTP is unequivocally operating against Pakistan's interests and is involved in attacks and other terrorist activities targeting Chinese citizens.

Naqvi emphasized the critical importance of Pakistan-China relations, stating that the security of Chinese nationals is paramount. He assured that every possible measure is being taken to ensure the security of Chinese citizens and underscored the significance of these efforts in light of the bilateral ties between the two nations.

