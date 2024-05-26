Search

Pakistan

COAS Munir condoles demise of president Raisi with Iranian CGS 

Web Desk
07:02 PM | 26 May, 2024
COAS Munir condoles demise of president Raisi with Iranian CGS 

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir made a telephonic call to the Chief of General Staff (CGS) of Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri and extended deep condolences over the sad demise of president Raisi and other top officials in unfortunate incident of the helicopter crash on May 19, said ISPR. 

The COAS expressed that late president Ebrahim Raisi and late foreign minister Amir Abdollahian were exceptional leaders and true friends of Pakistan, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The COAS highlighted that the loss of both the leaders and others was truly tragic and irreparable. 

The army chief on behalf of all ranks of Pakistan Army extended prayers for the departed souls and well wishes for the bereaved families.

The COAS said, “Pakistan has historic, cultural and brotherly ties with Iran and the Armed Forces of Pakistan and Iran have always stood together.” 

General Bagheri thanked the COAS for sharing grief and vowed to continue the cooperation between the two militaries.

