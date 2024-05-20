Pakistan declares national mourning over tragic death of Iranian President Raisi

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Monday declared national mourning in wake of tragic death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi who died in a plane crash along with country's foreign minister and other senior officials.

In a statement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan would observe a “Day of Mourning” over the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

A social media post shared on his account said Pakistani flag will fly at half-mast as a mark of respect for President Raisi, his companions and in solidarity with brotherly Iran.

PM Sharif remembered hosting President Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, less than a month ago. He called him good friends of Pakistan.

President Asif Ali Zardari also expressed his condolences and paid tribute to the late Iranian President, saying his efforts for Ummah and unity among Muslims will be remembered.

Zardari noted Raisi's strong support for Muslim causes, especially for the Palestinian and Kashmiri people, and described him as a great friend to Pakistan.

President called it loss not only for Iran but for the entire Ummah. Raisi will be remembered fondly for his efforts to strengthen relations with regional and Islamic countries, he said.