A bazaar that traded happiness – The Happiness Bazaar

Web Desk
11:55 AM | 20 May, 2024
LAHORE—At the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA), The Happiness Bazaar (THB) brought together a community of creative and entrepreneurial women. Powered by CIRCLES, THB wasn't just a place for shopping but a movement that supported Pakistani women entrepreneurs, artisans, and crafters.

The story started 3.5 years ago with a small group of women, and it has since grown into a community of over 3,000 businesses connected through the platform. SadaffeAbid, CEO of the CIRCLE Women's Association, emphasized the economic importance of empowering women at a THB event, stating, "Pakistan's economic strength can be significantly bolstered by unlocking the vast potential of its women."

THB goes beyond business transactions; it promotes inclusivity and community spirit. The event on May 4 showcased the skills and hard work of 90 women from Vehari to Lahore and Islamabad, with eight stalls belonging to CIRCLE. The diverse audience, including both young and old, created an environment where families could enjoy local crafts, discover unique products, and support women-led businesses. Celebrities and renowned figures from the twin cities, such as singer Arieb Azhar, Natasha Ejaz, and Tourism & Hospitality Influencer Angela Carson, attended the event. PNCA Director General Jamali also graced the event with his presence.

THB is a year-round initiative, with 23 exhibitions organized in Islamabad alone. These provide a platform for over 1,500 women to showcase and sell their crafts to local and international audiences. Founder Zaira Rizvi expressed that THB's mission is to create "purpose-based economic activity," providing a nurturing space for talented women to gain recognition and financial independence.

The CIRCLE Women's Association, a non-profit organization, has been working on women's economic empowerment. Partnering with THB, CIRCLE Women offered their alumni entrepreneurs increased market access, aiming to connect these women with a broader audience and propel their entrepreneurial journeys forward.

Events like THB build confidence and forge critical market connections, fostering the growth of women as valuable contributors to the nation's economic landscape. The impact of THB goes beyond immediate profit and loss; it instils a sense of empowerment and self-belief among participating women. Positive feedback and potential sales can be transformative, igniting a passion to pursue dreams and build sustainable livelihoods. This ripple effect empowers the individual woman, her family, and her community.

Sadaffe Abid stated, "THB is a testament to CIRCLE's efforts to empower women entrepreneurs. Our strategy aims to connect women-owned businesses with market access, providing them visibility, networking opportunities, and inspiration. We are thrilled about our collaboration and hope to see more women artisans and businesses participating in similar events, creating more avenues for market access and economic growth."

