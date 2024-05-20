SM Turab Hussain appointed new principal of Aitchison College

LAHORE – Dr SM Turab Hussain has been appointed as new principal of Aitchison College, month, after the contentious exit of the last principal.

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider appointed seasoned educationist SM Turab Hussain for the new role. The new appointment was made after a meeting of board of Governors.

The board approved appointment of Dr. SM Hussain, filling the position that had been vacant for two months. Before his new role, Dr. Turab Hussain was an associate professor at the Mushtaq Ahmad Gurmani School.

The development comes after resignation of former principal Michael A. Thompson, who cited interference from the Governor's House in the college's management as his reason for stepping down.

Thompson resigned in protest after the then-governor, Balighur Rehman, granted a three-year leave of absence and full fee waiver to Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Cheema.

Despite being asked to reconsider his resignation, Thompson decided against continuing for the role.