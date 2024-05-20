SM Turab Hussain appointed new principal of Aitchison College

LAHORE – Dr SM Turab Hussain has been appointed as new principal of Aitchison College, month, after the contentious exit of the last principal.
Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider appointed seasoned educationist SM Turab Hussain for the new role. The new appointment was made after a meeting of board of Governors.
The board approved appointment of Dr. SM Hussain, filling the position that had been vacant for two months. Before his new role, Dr. Turab Hussain was an associate professor at the Mushtaq Ahmad Gurmani School.
The development comes after resignation of former principal Michael A. Thompson, who cited interference from the Governor's House in the college's management as his reason for stepping down.
Thompson resigned in protest after the then-governor, Balighur Rehman, granted a three-year leave of absence and full fee waiver to Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Cheema.
Despite being asked to reconsider his resignation, Thompson decided against continuing for the role.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 20, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.35 for selling.
Euro stands at 297 for buying and 299.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.35
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|299.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348.5
|352
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.77
|755.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.96
|36.31
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|913.28
|922.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.45
|171.45
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.59
|738.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.41
|77.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.67
|25.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.01
|311.51
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
