Heatwaves: Karachi board postpones matric exams 2024

KARACHI – The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) has postponed the annual examination 2024 for ninth and tenth classes in wake of forecast of heatwaves in parts of Sindh.

The board has issued a notification in this regard, saying: “In the light of Notification No.SO(Boards-I)/U&B/Annual-Exam/2024, It is hereby notified for all t concerned that in wake of heat wave alert issued by NDMA & PDMA, Mr. Muhammad Ali Malkani, Controlling Authority Sindh Boards of Education / Minister, Universities & Board Department, Government of Sindh has ordered to postpone, the SSC Part I & II 1st Annual Examination-2024 scheduled to be held from 21 to 27 May 2024 are hereby postponed”.

The examinations, which were married by cheating controversies, will not restart from May 28, BSEK said, adding that the revised schedule of postponed papers will be issued later on.

Earlier, Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) intermediate exams have been postponed as Met Office forecasted severe heatwave affecting major cities and plains in Punjab and Sindh from May 21 to May 27.

Pakistan Met Office has issued a severe heatwave warning for parts of country including Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan during the upcoming 10 days.

Warm winds and high temperatures have swept Lahore, Karachi and other major cities. Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Jacobabad were the hottest cities in the region.

PMD said heatwave conditions will develop from 21st May - 27th May amid the presence of high pressure in the upper atmosphere.

It said daytime mercury will remain 4-6°C above normal in Sindh and Punjab from 21st to 23rd and from 06 to 08°C from 23rd to 27th May.