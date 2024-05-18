Heatwaves in Pakistan 2024: Key facts and safety tips

The Met Office said heatwave conditions are likely to develop over most parts of the country, especially over Punjab and Sindh from next week due to the presence of high pressure in the upper atmosphere.
It said the heatwaves are likely to hit the parts of Pakistan from 21st May and likely to convert to severe heatwave conditions from 23rd to 27th May.
Day temperatures are likely to remain 04 to 06°C above normal in Sindh and Punjab from 21st to 23rd and from 06 to 08°C from 23rd to 27th May.
Day temperatures are likely to remain 04 to 06°C above normal in Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan from 21st to 27th May.
A heatwave is a period of unusually hot weather that typically lasts two or more days.
The major causes of heatwaves include climate change, urbanization and deforestation.
Drought, Agriculture Human Health Impact
Heatwaves form when ahigh-pressure area in the upper atmosphere strengthens and remains over a region.
Extreme heat kills more people per year than any other climate hazard
Stay Hydrated
Stay Covered Wear light colour clothes
Utilize shade by using hats and umbrellas. Stay in shadow
Block direct sunlight
Avoid hot beverages and spicyfood
Avoid outdoor activities. Avoid going outside unnecessarily between 12:00pm-04:00pm
Avoid extreme temperature changes.
Don’t leave pets outside
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 18, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.35 for selling.
Euro stands at 297 for buying and 299.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.35
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|299.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348.5
|352
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.77
|755.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.96
|36.31
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|913.28
|922.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.45
|171.45
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.59
|738.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.41
|77.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.67
|25.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.01
|311.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
