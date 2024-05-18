Search

Heatwaves in Pakistan 2024: Key facts and safety tips

07:35 PM | 18 May, 2024
Heatwaves in Pakistan 2024: Key facts and safety tips
The Met Office said heatwave conditions are likely to develop over most parts of the country, especially over Punjab and Sindh from next week due to the presence of high pressure in the upper atmosphere.

It said the heatwaves are likely to hit the parts of Pakistan from 21st May and likely to convert to severe heatwave conditions from 23rd to 27th May.

Day temperatures are likely to remain 04 to 06°C above normal in Sindh and Punjab from 21st to 23rd and from 06 to 08°C from 23rd to 27th May. 

Day temperatures are likely to remain 04 to 06°C above normal in Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan from 21st to 27th May.

What is the Heatwave?

A heatwave is a period of unusually hot weather that typically lasts two or more days.

Causes

The major causes of heatwaves include climate change, urbanization and deforestation.

Heatwave Effects

Drought, Agriculture Human Health Impact

Reason

Heatwaves form when ahigh-pressure area in the upper atmosphere strengthens and remains over a region.

Fact 

Extreme heat kills more people per year than any other climate hazard 

Do’s 

Stay Hydrated

Stay Covered Wear light colour clothes

Utilize shade by using hats and umbrellas. Stay in shadow

Block direct sunlight

Don’ts

Avoid hot beverages and spicyfood

Avoid outdoor activities. Avoid going outside unnecessarily between 12:00pm-04:00pm

Avoid extreme temperature changes.

Don’t leave pets outside

