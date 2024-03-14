Toyota cuts Yaris price in Pakistan; Check new rates here

A little sigh of relief for car buyers as Indus Motor Company slashed the price of Toyota Yaris, its famous sedan.
As other companies including Suzuki jacked up the car prices after imposition of sales tax, Toyota stunned everyone with unexpected price drop of Rs1.3lac.
The auto giant cited Pakistani rupee’s appreciation against US dollar.
The prices of various Yaris variants have been reduced, with the 1.3 MT LO, 1.3 CVT LO, and 1.3 MT Hi models now priced at Rs4.326 million, Rs4.616 million, and Rs4.586 million, respectively.
The price of Yaris CVT Hi has been lowered by Rs133,000 to Rs4.766 million.
|Models
|Old Price
|New Price
|Difference
|Yaris 1.3 MT LO
|Rs4,399,000
|Rs4,326,000
|Rs73,000
|Yaris 1.3 CVT LO
|Rs4,689,000
|Rs4,616,000
|Rs73,000
|Yaris 1.3 MT Hi
|Rs4,659,000
|Rs4,586,000
|Rs73,000
|Yaris CVT Hi
|Rs4,899,000
|Rs4,766,000
|Rs133,000
Auto sector in Pakistan remains in dire straits, with prices range in no-man's land amid record interest rates and elevated production costs, leading to higher car prices and a decline in sales.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/12-Mar-2024/suzuki-swift-price-increased-by-rs300-000-check-new-rates-here
Pakistani rupee slightly improved against the US dollar in the open market on March 14, 2024, Thursday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro moves down to 303.5 for buying and 306.2 for selling while British Pound rate saw little fluctuations. The new rate hovers around 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 74.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.7
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|303.3
|306.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.75
|76.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74
|74.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.53
|750.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.87
|39.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.69
|36.04
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.66
|173.66
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.18
|733.18
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.7
|77.4
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.89
|320.39
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.88
|8.03
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.