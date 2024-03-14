Toyota cuts Yaris price in Pakistan; Check new rates here

A little sigh of relief for car buyers as Indus Motor Company slashed the price of Toyota Yaris, its famous sedan.

As other companies including Suzuki jacked up the car prices after imposition of sales tax, Toyota stunned everyone with unexpected price drop of Rs1.3lac.

The auto giant cited Pakistani rupee’s appreciation against US dollar.

Toyota Yaris New Price in Pakistan

The prices of various Yaris variants have been reduced, with the 1.3 MT LO, 1.3 CVT LO, and 1.3 MT Hi models now priced at Rs4.326 million, Rs4.616 million, and Rs4.586 million, respectively.

The price of Yaris CVT Hi has been lowered by Rs133,000 to Rs4.766 million.

Models Old Price New Price Difference Yaris 1.3 MT LO Rs4,399,000 Rs4,326,000 Rs73,000 Yaris 1.3 CVT LO Rs4,689,000 Rs4,616,000 Rs73,000 Yaris 1.3 MT Hi Rs4,659,000 Rs4,586,000 Rs73,000 Yaris CVT Hi Rs4,899,000 Rs4,766,000 Rs133,000

Auto sector in Pakistan remains in dire straits, with prices range in no-man's land amid record interest rates and elevated production costs, leading to higher car prices and a decline in sales.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/12-Mar-2024/suzuki-swift-price-increased-by-rs300-000-check-new-rates-here







