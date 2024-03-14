KSE-100 index surges by more than 1,000 points in intraday trade

Search

Business

Web Desk
01:50 PM | 14 Mar, 2024
KARACHI – Following two consecutive sessions of selling pressure, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) saw a return of positivity on Thursday, with an increase of over 1,000 points in intraday trade.

At around 1:42 pm, the KSE-100 index surged by 1015.82 points, or 1.59 percent, reaching 65,064.26 from the previous close of 64,048.44.

Awais Ashraf, director of research at Akseer Research, echoed similar sentiments, noting the expectations of monetary easing and no new conditions for the disbursement of the IMF’s last tranche of $1.1 billion.

Yousuf M Farooq, director of research at Chase Securities, attributed this bullish momentum to “improved clarity on the political and economic fronts.”

Farooq highlighted the recent interview of the new finance minister in which he outlined a clear plan for the economy and emphasized notable improvements in stability during the first quarter compared to the previous year.

In the interview, the finance minister emphasized the importance of reducing government expenditure and moving towards investment, as friendly countries prefer to assist without aid. Regarding the relationship with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the finance minister stressed concluding the IMF program to release the $1.1 billion tranche.

Shahab Farooq, director of research at Next Capital Limited, attributed the upward trend to anticipation of a positive outcome from negotiations with the IMF on the final tranche of the ongoing SBA.

Additionally, Farooq noted that the clear statements of the newly appointed finance minister boosted positive sentiments at the PSX.

Gold & Silver

02:07 PM | 13 Mar, 2024

Gold rates go down in Pakistan

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 14 March 2024 Forex Rates

Pakistani rupee slightly improved against the US dollar in the open market on March 14, 2024, Thursday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

Euro moves down to 303.5 for buying and 306.2 for selling while British Pound rate saw little fluctuations. The new rate hovers around 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 74.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 14 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.7 281.65
Euro EUR 303.3 306.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.75 76.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74 74.75
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.53 750.53
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.87 39.27
Danish Krone DKK 40.92 41.32
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.69 36.04
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.9 917.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.59 60.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.66 173.66
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.67 26.97
Omani Riyal OMR 725.18 733.18
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.7 77.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 27.27 27.57
Swiss Franc CHF 317.89 320.39
Thai Bhat THB 7.88 8.03

