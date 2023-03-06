Nepra approves additional Rs3.39 per unit surcharge on electricity bills

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Monday approved an additional surcharge of Rs3.39 per unit on electricity bills as the Pakistani government struggles to have the stalled IMF loan programme revived.

Reports said the surcharge would be received on electricity bills from March to June 2023. Nepra has also approved a surcharge of Rs1.43 per unit for the next fiscal year to recover additional Rs126 billion from consumers.

The regulatory body has taken this decision on the application of the federal government. It said the surcharge would also be applicable to K-Electric consumers.