Search

PakistanBusinessTop News

Nepra approves additional Rs3.39 per unit surcharge on electricity bills

Web Desk 09:40 PM | 6 Mar, 2023
Nepra approves additional Rs3.39 per unit surcharge on electricity bills
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Monday approved an additional surcharge of Rs3.39 per unit on electricity bills as the Pakistani government struggles to have the stalled IMF loan programme revived.

Reports said the surcharge would be received on electricity bills from March to June 2023. Nepra has also approved a surcharge of Rs1.43 per unit for the next fiscal year to recover additional Rs126 billion from consumers.

The regulatory body has taken this decision on the application of the federal government. It said the surcharge would also be applicable to K-Electric consumers. 

Moody's cuts deposit ratings for five Pakistani banks

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Gold price falls by Rs2,000 per tola in Pakistan

06:09 PM | 6 Mar, 2023

Pakistan approves Hajj policy 2023

05:29 PM | 6 Mar, 2023

Gold price declines by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakistan

07:22 PM | 4 Mar, 2023

Pakistan's forex reserves move up over $4bn as China approves $1.3bn loan rollover

09:13 AM | 4 Mar, 2023

Gold price falls by Rs4,900 per tola in Pakistan

06:00 PM | 3 Mar, 2023

Gold price increases by Rs9,400 per tola in Pakistan

05:29 PM | 2 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

This airport is lifting 100ml liquid carry restriction before Easter

10:51 PM | 6 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 6th March 2023 

08:49 AM | 6 Mar, 2023

Forex

KARACHI – After dwindling to historic low, the Pakistani rupee made a comeback on the first working day of the week and revived by Rs4.16 in the interbank market.

During the intra-day trading, the local currency recovered around 1.52 percent during the early hours and was quoted at 274.30, with a recovery of 4.16 against the greenback.

Last week, PKR faced huge blows amid IMF uncertainty and dropped around 6.63pc against the US dollar, settling at 278.46.

The rupee gained momentum as Pakistan received the first tranche of a $1.3 billion loan from China which help shore up depleting foreign exchange reserves.

Globally, the greenback made an uncertain start to the week as investors awaited testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell this week.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/06-Mar-2023/today-s-currencyexchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-march-6-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – Gold witnessed a decline in its value in the domestic market as Pakistan rupee strengthened against the US dollar in interbank market on hopes of revival of the loan programme.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) decreased by Rs2,000 per tola and Rs1,715 per 10 grams to reach Rs198,000 and Rs169,753, respectively.

In the international market, the price of the precious metal dropped by $8 to reach $1,849.

The Pakistani rupee recovered 0.19% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at 277.92 as compared to yesterday’s Rs278.46.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/04-Mar-2023/pakistan-set-to-impose-25pc-luxury-tax-on-wide-ranging-items-to-woo-imf

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: