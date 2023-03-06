Janhvi Kapoor receives birthday wish from rumoured beau

Congratulations are in order for the gorgeous and talented actress of Bollywood, Janhvi Kapoor, on her 26th birthday. The daughter of acclaimed actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor has charmed the industry and millions of people with her wit, charisma, and impeccable acting skills.

Having millions of people obsessed with her, the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl star received wholesome and sweet birthday wishes from many A-list Bollywood stars but netizens are crushing over the heartwarming wish from Kapoor's potential bae, Shikhar Pahariya.

Pahariya took to Instagram and shared a picture of Kapoor and himself facing the moon at a beach in the Maldives. He captioned the picture ‘Happy Birthday’ with a heart emoji. The Dhadak star then reposted it on her Instagram story.

Earlier, the Good Luck Jerry diva was papped at the Mumbai Airport for a family vacation. Surprisingly, Pahariya was also seen with them.

The dating rumors between the two started last year, at Koffee With Karan, where the Kapoor diva almost confirmed that she is dating someone.

On the work front, Kapoor will next be seen in Bawaal, and Mr. & Mrs. Mahi.