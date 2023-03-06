Janhvi Kapoor receives birthday wish from rumoured beau

Congratulations are in order for the gorgeous and talented actress of Bollywood, Janhvi Kapoor, on her 26th birthday. The daughter of acclaimed actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor has charmed the industry and millions of people with her wit, charisma, and impeccable acting skills.
Having millions of people obsessed with her, the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl star received wholesome and sweet birthday wishes from many A-list Bollywood stars but netizens are crushing over the heartwarming wish from Kapoor's potential bae, Shikhar Pahariya.
Pahariya took to Instagram and shared a picture of Kapoor and himself facing the moon at a beach in the Maldives. He captioned the picture ‘Happy Birthday’ with a heart emoji. The Dhadak star then reposted it on her Instagram story.
Earlier, the Good Luck Jerry diva was papped at the Mumbai Airport for a family vacation. Surprisingly, Pahariya was also seen with them.
The dating rumors between the two started last year, at Koffee With Karan, where the Kapoor diva almost confirmed that she is dating someone.
On the work front, Kapoor will next be seen in Bawaal, and Mr. & Mrs. Mahi.
KARACHI – After dwindling to historic low, the Pakistani rupee made a comeback on the first working day of the week and revived by Rs4.16 in the interbank market.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency recovered around 1.52 percent during the early hours and was quoted at 274.30, with a recovery of 4.16 against the greenback.
Last week, PKR faced huge blows amid IMF uncertainty and dropped around 6.63pc against the US dollar, settling at 278.46.
The rupee gained momentum as Pakistan received the first tranche of a $1.3 billion loan from China which help shore up depleting foreign exchange reserves.
Globally, the greenback made an uncertain start to the week as investors awaited testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell this week.
KARACHI – Gold witnessed a decline in its value in the domestic market as Pakistan rupee strengthened against the US dollar in interbank market on hopes of revival of the loan programme.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) decreased by Rs2,000 per tola and Rs1,715 per 10 grams to reach Rs198,000 and Rs169,753, respectively.
In the international market, the price of the precious metal dropped by $8 to reach $1,849.
The Pakistani rupee recovered 0.19% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at 277.92 as compared to yesterday’s Rs278.46.
