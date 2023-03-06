Another Indian gets arrested after urinating on fellow passenger mid-air

WASHINGTON - In another 'peegate' controversy, an Indian official was identified as having urinated on a fellow passenger onboard New York-Delhi flight.

The accused named Aryan Vohra was caught urinating on a US passenger mid-air on an American Airlines flight on Saturday night.

As per the details, the 21-year-old who is studying in the US, was under influence of alcohol. The accused was on American Airlines (AA-292) flight to New Delhi and was arrested after landing at the Indira Gandhi airport in New Delhi.

The police registered a case under IPC and the Civil aviation act against him though the victim passenger flying in the business class did not register complaint against the accused. Meanwhile, India’s aviation regulator, Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has also sought a detailed report from the airline.

"American Airlines flight 292 with service from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) was met by local law enforcement upon arrival in DEL due to a disruptive customer. The flight landed safely at 9:50 pm," the Airline said in a statement and confirmed that it will not allow the passenger on board in future.

This incident comes few months after a rowdy passenger from India named Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on a 70-year-old woman co-passenger in an inebriated condition in business class of an Air India New York-New Delhi flight in November.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) imposed a fine of Rs 30 lakh on Air India for not reporting the matter within 12 hours of the incident in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedure.