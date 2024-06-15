Sindh landlord chops off camel's leg for gazing in his field (VIDEO)

LAHORE – A disturbing incident of animal cruelty has been reported from Sanghar District, where a landlord reportedly severed a camel's leg for grazing in his field.
Police took action as incident occurred on Friday in Mund Jamrao village. The camel owner Soomer Khan shared his ordeal at Sanghar Press Club, saying he has no disputes with anyone and was shocked as to why his camel was subjected to such violence.
As the horrific action sparked public outrage, Sanghar SSP took notice of the video of the injured camel that is doing rounds online.
It has been learnt that camel owner refused to identify perpetrator or press charges due to pressure from some influential people. As man remained a step behind, police filelodged FIR on behalf of the state against unknown individuals under sections 429 and 34 PPC.
A man believed to be responsible for the horrific incident has also been held by local cops as further proceedings are underway.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 15, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.50 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.6
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.7
|353.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.8
|75.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.8
|73.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.18
|749.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.18
|40.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.34
|909.34
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.3
|59.9
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.88
|731.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.65
|205.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.9
|314.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
