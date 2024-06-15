Sindh landlord chops off camel's leg for gazing in his field (VIDEO)

LAHORE – A disturbing incident of animal cruelty has been reported from Sanghar District, where a landlord reportedly severed a camel's leg for grazing in his field.

Police took action as incident occurred on Friday in Mund Jamrao village. The camel owner Soomer Khan shared his ordeal at Sanghar Press Club, saying he has no disputes with anyone and was shocked as to why his camel was subjected to such violence.

As the horrific action sparked public outrage, Sanghar SSP took notice of the video of the injured camel that is doing rounds online.

It has been learnt that camel owner refused to identify perpetrator or press charges due to pressure from some influential people. As man remained a step behind, police filelodged FIR on behalf of the state against unknown individuals under sections 429 and 34 PPC.

A man believed to be responsible for the horrific incident has also been held by local cops as further proceedings are underway.