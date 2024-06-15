Karachi traders arrested for selling Qurbani goats with plastic teeth

Muslims are gearing up for Eid ul Adha 2024, with only two days left and markets across the country saw a buying frenzy despite low purchasing power of people amid back breaking inflation.

Amid rush in markets, a trader and his wife were held by police for selling sacrificial goats with plastic teeth in Gulberg Chowrangi area.

Authorities took action swiftly after clip surfaced online showing a customer removing what appeared to be plastic teeth from one of the goats. The shocking revelation led to the couple's arrest by Sumanabad police, who seized seven goats as evidence.

Police clarified that they became aware of the sale of goats with artificial teeth through the viral video and intervened without any formal complaint being filed.

During probe, the detained traders, who had come to provincial capital from Hyderabad to sell the animals, denied any wrongdoing about the artificial teeth.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities aim to determine the full extent of the incident and its potential impact on consumers.