Qurbani Rates 2024: Check rates for slaughtering animals on this Eid ul-Adha

KARACHI – People in Pakistan are gearing up for Eid ul-Adha, and key part of festival is sacrifice of an animal, commemorating Sunnat e Ibrahimi.

Ahead of Festival of Sacrifice, Meat Merchants Association in Karachi announced the official rates for animal slaughtering services.

The fee for slaughtering cow on the first day of Eid is set at Rs20,000, while the rate for sacrificing a goat or sheep is Rs10,000. For those slaughtering a camel, the Qurabni fee will be Rs40,000.

Nadeem Qureshi mentioned prices will be reduced for the second and third days of Eid, nearly halving the initial day's rates.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is set to meet tomorrow to sight the Zil Hajj moon, with Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad chairing the meeting.



