Qurbani Rates 2024: Check rates for slaughtering animals on this Eid ul-Adha

KARACHI – People in Pakistan are gearing up for Eid ul-Adha, and key part of festival is sacrifice of an animal, commemorating Sunnat e Ibrahimi.
Ahead of Festival of Sacrifice, Meat Merchants Association in Karachi announced the official rates for animal slaughtering services.
The fee for slaughtering cow on the first day of Eid is set at Rs20,000, while the rate for sacrificing a goat or sheep is Rs10,000. For those slaughtering a camel, the Qurabni fee will be Rs40,000.
Nadeem Qureshi mentioned prices will be reduced for the second and third days of Eid, nearly halving the initial day's rates.
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is set to meet tomorrow to sight the Zil Hajj moon, with Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad chairing the meeting.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/07-Jun-2024/eid-ul-adha-moon-sighting-2024-ruet-committee-meets-today-to-sight-dhul-hijjah-crescent
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 7, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 277.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 300 for buying and 303 for selling while British Pound rate is 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|300
|303
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.50
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.72
|748.72
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.62
|41.02
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.17
|918.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.2
|59.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.92
|173.92
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.3
|26.6
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.44
|731.44
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.51
|77.21
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|73.5
|74.1
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.63
|26.93
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|312.79
|315.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.