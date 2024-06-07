Search

Pakistan

Qurbani Rates 2024: Check rates for slaughtering animals on this Eid ul-Adha

Web Desk
12:42 PM | 7 Jun, 2024
Qurbani Rates 2024: Check rates for slaughtering animals on this Eid ul-Adha
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – People in Pakistan are gearing up for Eid ul-Adha, and key part of festival is sacrifice of an animal, commemorating Sunnat e Ibrahimi.

Ahead of Festival of Sacrifice, Meat Merchants Association in Karachi announced the official rates for animal slaughtering services.

The fee for slaughtering cow on the first day of Eid is set at Rs20,000, while the rate for sacrificing a goat or sheep is Rs10,000. For those slaughtering a camel, the Qurabni fee will be Rs40,000.

Nadeem Qureshi mentioned prices will be reduced for the second and third days of Eid, nearly halving the initial day's rates.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is set to meet tomorrow to sight the Zil Hajj moon, with Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad chairing the meeting.
 
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/07-Jun-2024/eid-ul-adha-moon-sighting-2024-ruet-committee-meets-today-to-sight-dhul-hijjah-crescent

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

12:42 PM | 7 Jun, 2024

Qurbani Rates 2024: Check rates for slaughtering animals on this Eid ...

12:15 PM | 7 Jun, 2024

Internet horrified by disturbing video showing dog thrown off ...

10:51 AM | 7 Jun, 2024

Another 'electric shock' for Karachiites as power tariff up by Rs10 ...

10:29 AM | 7 Jun, 2024

PTI moves toward political stability under Imran Khan’s new ...

10:02 AM | 7 Jun, 2024

'Laptops for All': Pakistani govt announces interest-free laptops for ...

09:02 AM | 7 Jun, 2024

Eid ul Adha Moon Sighting 2024: Ruet committee meets today to sight ...

Pakistan

07:17 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

Pakistan Budget 2024-25 date changed again; check new schedule

11:44 AM | 5 Jun, 2024

Pakistani social activist Sarim Burney arrested in human trafficking ...

09:03 AM | 5 Jun, 2024

Karachi TikToker shot dead by security guard for filming in mobile ...

01:37 PM | 6 Jun, 2024

First look of Imran Khan's Prison cell at Adiala Jail goes viral

08:02 PM | 5 Jun, 2024

Summer vacation 2024 announced for schools, colleges in Islamabad

09:02 AM | 6 Jun, 2024

Huawei to train 2lac Pakistani students to expand mobile unit ...

Advertisement

Latest

02:38 PM | 7 Jun, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Gold & Silver

02:38 PM | 7 Jun, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 7 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 7, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 277.65 for selling.

Euro comes down to 300 for buying and 303 for selling while British Pound rate is 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.65 280.15
Euro EUR 300 303
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.50 74.1
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.72 748.72
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 40.62 41.02
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.17 918.17
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.2 59.8
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.92 173.92
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.3 26.6
Omani Riyal OMR 723.44 731.44
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.51 77.21
Singapore Dollar SGD 73.5 74.1
Swedish Korona SEK 26.63 26.93
Swiss Franc CHF 312.79 315.29
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: