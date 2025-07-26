Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Pound, Euro, Riyal 26 July 2025

Pakistani Rupee saw some gains, with fluctuations observed across range of foreign currencies, including US Dollar over weekend.

Rates shared by local exchange companies show the US Dollar’s buying value at Rs285.50 and selling at Rs286.55 amid a crackdown on the currency mafia. UK Pound trades at Rs385.00 for buying and Rs386.60 for selling. Euro stayed at Rs335.00 for buying and Rs336.40 for selling.

Saudi Riyal and UAE Dirham were trading at Rs75.95 and Rs77.60 respectively on the buying side, while selling rates stood at Rs76.30 and Rs78.00.