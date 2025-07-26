Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Pound, Euro, Riyal 26 July 2025

8:51 am | Jul 26, 2025
Pakistani Rupee saw some gains, with fluctuations observed across range of foreign currencies, including US Dollar over weekend.

Rates shared by local exchange companies show the US Dollar’s buying value at Rs285.50 and selling at Rs286.55 amid a crackdown on the currency mafia. UK Pound trades at Rs385.00 for buying and Rs386.60 for selling. Euro stayed at Rs335.00 for buying and Rs336.40 for selling.

Saudi Riyal and UAE Dirham were trading at Rs75.95 and Rs77.60 respectively on the buying side, while selling rates stood at Rs76.30 and Rs78.00.

Currency Buying Selling
US Dollar 285.50 286.55
Euro 335.00 336.40
UK Pound Sterling 385.00 386.60
U.A.E Dirham 77.60 78.00
Saudi Riyal 75.95 76.30
Australian Dollar 186.00 191.00
Bahrain Dinar 753.30 763.30
Canadian Dollar 207.50 212.50
China Yuan 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone 44.17 44.57
Hong Kong Dollar 35.94 36.29
Indian Rupee 3.22 3.31
Japanese Yen 1.9125 2.0125
Kuwaiti Dinar 920.00 932.00
Malaysian Ringgit 66.74 67.34
New Zealand Dollar 168.95 170.95
Norwegian Krone 27.94 28.24
Omani Riyal 738.20 748.20
Qatari Riyal 77.57 78.27
Singapore Dollar 220.25 225.25
Swedish Korona 29.61 29.91
Swiss Franc 352.88 355.63
Thai Baht 8.70 8.85
 
