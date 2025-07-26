Pakistan, US enter final stage of strategic Trade Agreement amid thaw in ties

WASHINGTON – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar announced that Islamabad and Washington are on verge of concluding major trade agreement, expected to be finalised within days.

Sharing his views at Atlantic Council in Washington, Dar expressed confidence that the ongoing trade talks focused on critical sectors such as minerals, energy, and technology, and are reaching successful conclusion.

He mentioned close to finalising a deal with US, saying our teams have been actively engaged in discussions, both in person and virtually.

“A committee appointed by PM is now completing the final touches. It’s not a matter of months or even weeks—I believe it’s a matter of days.”

Deputy premier also praised US for its diplomatic role in diffusing recent tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi. Recalling the ceasefire brokered in May 2025, he credited the US, particularly President Donald Trump, with helping to prevent a serious escalation.

Dar termed Pakistan’s relationship with US as enduring and evolving, noting that the two countries have consistently partnered effectively on global challenges. He highlighted recent progress in bilateral relations since President Donald Trump returned to office.

Recalling meeting with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Dar called it productive and forward-looking, saying both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening this vital relationship.