110 killed in Sindh for honour in 2025 with highest rate in Larkana range

KARACHI – At least 110 people, including 82 women, lost their lives to ‘karo kari’ – a term often used to justify so-called honour killings – so far in running year of 2025.

According to official data, the highest number of such killings was reported in the Larkana range, where 48 people – including 35 women and 13 men – lost their lives.

In the Sukkur range, 28 people were killed, including 20 women. In the Shaheed Benazirabad range, 17 people — 15 of them women — were murdered.

The Mirpurkhas range reported two female victims, while in the Hyderabad range, 12 people including 8 women were killed. Karachi saw three such murders, including two women.

It is worth noting that by July 15, 2024, a total of 80 people — including 65 women — had already been murdered in Sindh under karo kari accusations, indicating a sharp rise in such killings in the past weeks.

Authorities and rights groups continue to express concern over the persistence of this violent practice, which remains a major human rights issue in the region.