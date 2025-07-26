Iran’s Courthouse comes under fire in Sistan-Baluchestan region

ZAHEDAN – Several feared dead as heavily armed gunmen stormed courthouse in Iranian city of Zahedan on Saturday, leaving chaos.

According to Iran’s Fars News Agency, emergency forces raced to the scene as gunfire erupted in the heart of Sistan-Baluchestan province, the restive region plagued by unrest and militant activity.

Eyewitnesses termed scene as war zone as attackers reportedly targeted judges’ offices inside the courthouse on Azadi Street, unleashing a hail of bullets that struck multiple rooms. Rights group Halvash reported that several judiciary staff and security personnel were either killed or seriously wounded.

Security forces locked down the area, and the building remains under tight control. No group claimed responsibility yet, but speculation is already mounting given the province’s history with insurgent violence, especially from Sunni extremist group Jaish al-Adl, known for past attacks on Iranian military and government facilities.

The motives behind the bold daylight assault remain unknown. But analysts warn the incident marks a chilling escalation in what has already been one of Iran’s most volatile border regions.

This brazen attack raises new concerns about security, sectarian tensions, and the reach of insurgent groups inside Iran.

Iranian authorities have yet to reveal the full scale of the damage or identify the attackers. The fear in Zahedan, however, is palpable, and the sense of crisis is growing.