Russia and neighbours begin military drills on Afghanistan border
Share
DUSHANBE – Russia on Thursday launched joint military drills near the border with Afghanistan, as the Taliban continue to making sweeping advances in the war-torn country after the withdrawal of US-led foreign troops.
The joint exercises are being held at the Kharb-Maidon training ground just 20 kilometers from the Tajik border with Afghanistan. The drills, which will continue till August 10, involve 2,500 troops from Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.
Meanwhile, joint Russian-Uzbek drills featuring 1,500 troops are also underway in Termez, a city in Uzbekistan, near the border with Afghanistan.
Russia holds military bases in both Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.
Kandahar at 'serious risk of falling' as Taliban ... 07:00 PM | 31 Jul, 2021
Fighting is raging around Herat, Lashkar Gah and Kandahar as Taliban fighters are trying to seize these three major ...
- Britain rejects Nawaz Sharif's request for visa extension08:23 PM | 5 Aug, 2021
- Russia and neighbours begin military drills on Afghanistan border07:58 PM | 5 Aug, 2021
-
- PM Imran, CJP Gulzar take notice of mob attack on Hindu temple in RYK06:29 PM | 5 Aug, 2021
- Looking to upgrade your device on a budget? TECNO’s Spark 7 series ...05:01 PM | 5 Aug, 2021
- Kinza Hashmi opens up about dealing with relentless trolling04:18 PM | 5 Aug, 2021
- Alizeh Shah and Ali Rehman Khan to star in upcoming drama03:20 PM | 5 Aug, 2021
- Barbie debuts dolls in honour of real-life pandemic heroes02:50 PM | 5 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021