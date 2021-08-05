Russia and neighbours begin military drills on Afghanistan border

DUSHANBE – Russia on Thursday launched joint military drills near the border with Afghanistan, as the Taliban continue to making sweeping advances in the war-torn country after the withdrawal of US-led foreign troops.

The joint exercises are being held at the Kharb-Maidon training ground just 20 kilometers from the Tajik border with Afghanistan. The drills, which will continue till August 10, involve 2,500 troops from Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile, joint Russian-Uzbek drills featuring 1,500 troops are also underway in Termez, a city in Uzbekistan, near the border with Afghanistan.

Russia holds military bases in both Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.