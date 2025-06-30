Man attends High Court hearing from Toilet; Video goes Viral

NEW DELHI – Virtual courtroom moment gone wrong as an Indian Man made blunder by attending online hearing while sitting on Toilet seat.

The clip shows man attending Gujarat High Court hearing from a toilet seat has gone viral, garnering hilarious reactions as the content left everyone stunned. The bizarre incident unfolded during virtual hearing on June 20, presided over by Justice Nirzar S Desai.

The man identified onscreen as Samad, appeared to be unaware that his full surroundings had been revealed online. The clip shows him seated on a toilet, wiping himself mid-proceeding, and later returning from a different room, seemingly unbothered.

Legal news outlet Bar and Bench shared the video, which quickly made rounds online. Users responded with both outrage and sarcasm, as users called for stricter virtual court protocols.

The man reportedly involved in a case to quash an FIR, which was eventually settled amicably. However, the viral nature of the clip has reignited debates on courtroom conduct in the digital era.

This follows previous virtual courtroom breaches, including an incident where a man was fined ₹50,000 for smoking during a hearing.