Karachi Tiktok Siblings Arrested In Rs130 Million Armed Robbery Case

Three suspects including two TikTokers have been arrested in an armed robbery of Rs 130 million in Karachi’s upscale PECHS Block 2 area.

The arrested individuals are TikTok stars with one of then identified as Yusra Zaib, who has over 300k followers. SHO Inam Junejo of Ferozabad Police Station said a man Salik was parking his car when two armed men and three women in burqas held him hostage before entering his house.

Police said one of the suspects was wearing a fake uniform resembling that of the Federal Investigation Agency logo, to make the operation appear as an official raid.

During robbery, the suspects looted Rs 130 million in cash, 9 high-end mobile phones (including iPhones and Google Pixels), 20 expensive wristwatches, one smartwatch, 25 branded perfumes, two laptops, and other valuable items at gunpoint before fleeing the scene.

With help of CCTV footage and latest technology, the police identified suspects as Yasra Zaib, Nimra Zaib, and their brother Sheheryar. A fourth suspect, Shahroz, remains at large, and raids are being conducted to apprehend him.

Initial investigations revealed that Yasra Zaib is not only a well-known TikToker but has also modeled for several national and international brands. Her social media accounts feature photos with various famous personalities.