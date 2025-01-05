Chicken meat price climbs to Rs900 per Kg in Punjab, leaving consumers in shock

RAWALPINDI – Inflation-hit Pakistanis are facing another unwanted situation as prices of widely consumed chicken meat skyrocketed to around Rs900 per kg in the first week of January.

The poultry meat price saw the staggering rise of Rs450 per kilogram in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, with meat being sold at around Rs890, leaving consumers frustrated. The huge surge is said to be due to big increase in demand in cold weather.

Rawalpindi remained the most hit region where prices climbed manifold and live chicken is being sold at 580 rupees per kilogram. Other cities have also witnessed a similar trend, with Peshawar seeing a price hike of Rs25 per kilogram in just one day, reaching over 600.

Karachi has also been affected by rising chicken prices, with one kilogram of meat being sold for around Rs700, despite the official rate set at Rs635 per kilogram by Commissioner Karachi. Farm eggs in city are being sold at 350 per dozen.

Lahore has experienced a sudden surge in chicken prices, with one kilogram now costing Rs700 rupees, up from 595 rupees just a few days ago.