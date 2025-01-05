Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Chicken meat price climbs to Rs900 per Kg in Punjab, leaving consumers in shock

RAWALPINDI – Inflation-hit Pakistanis are facing another unwanted situation as prices of widely consumed chicken meat skyrocketed to around Rs900 per kg in the first week of January.

The poultry meat price saw the staggering rise of Rs450 per kilogram in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, with meat being sold at around Rs890, leaving consumers frustrated. The huge surge is said to be due to big increase in demand in cold weather.

Rawalpindi remained the most hit region where prices climbed manifold and live chicken is being sold at 580 rupees per kilogram. Other cities have also witnessed a similar trend, with Peshawar seeing a price hike of Rs25 per kilogram in just one day, reaching over 600.

Karachi has also been affected by rising chicken prices, with one kilogram of meat being sold for around Rs700, despite the official rate set at Rs635 per kilogram by Commissioner Karachi. Farm eggs in city are being sold at 350 per dozen.

Lahore has experienced a sudden surge in chicken prices, with one kilogram now costing Rs700 rupees, up from 595 rupees just a few days ago.

Chicken Meat rates climb up to Rs750per kg in parts of Punjab

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

Forex

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan’s open market – 5 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 278.25 279.95
EUR Euro 287.25 290
GBP UK Pound Sterling 347 350.5
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.5 76.15
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.9 74.45
AUD Australian Dollar 173.75 176
BHD Bahrain Dinar 735.9 743.9
CAD Canadian Dollar 194.1 196.5
CNY China Yuan 37.99 38.39
DKK Danish Krone 37.94 38.34
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.48 35.83
INR Indian Rupee 3.19 3.28
JPY Japanese Yen 1.78 1.84
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 893.35 902.85
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 61.61 62.21
NZD New Zealand Dollar 154 156
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.2 24.5
OMR Omani Riyal 720.25 728.75
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.86 76.56
SGD Singapore Dollar 204 206
SEK Swedish Krona 24.7 25
CHF Swiss Franc 307.08 309.88
THB Thai Baht 7.95 8.1
 

