Lahore Education Authority imposes limits on private school fee increases

LAHORE – The District School Education Authority has issued strict guidelines, allowing private schools to increase tuition fees by only up to five percent annually.

The guidelines have been issued in order to control the financial pressure and unnecessary fee demands imposed by private educational institutions on parents in Lahore

Any increase beyond this limit will be considered illegal, the authority said, adding that no school will be allowed to charge more than the prescribed fee.

School administrations will not be allowed to charge additional fees for any activities or summer camps, nor can students be forced to purchase books or notebooks from specific shops.

Addressing another major concern faced by parents, the guidelines state that no private school is permitted to collect advance fees.

Schools are only allowed to collect fees on a monthly basis, and in case of non-payment, any act of expelling or humiliating the student will lead to strict action.

The guidelines also clearly state that all private educational institutions are obligated to provide students with a safe, friendly, and harassment-free environment.

It is mandatory for school administrations to maintain a positive educational atmosphere and ensure the protection of students’ rights.

The District School Education Authority has ordered all private school owners to implement these new directives immediately and has warned of legal action in case of non-compliance.