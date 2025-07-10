Jemima Goldsmith alleges Imran Khan’s sons face arrest threat if they visit Pakistan

LONDON – British screenwriter and former wife of Imran Khan, Jemima Goldsmith, has voiced serious concerns over her children being denied communication with their father

In a recent social media post, Jemima claimed that her sons are not allowed to speak on the phone with Imran Khan, who has reportedly been held in solitary confinement for almost two years.

According to her statement, Pakistani authorities have now warned that if her children attempt to visit him, they too could face arrest and imprisonment.

“This doesn’t happen in a democracy or a functioning state,” she wrote. “This isn’t politics. It’s a personal vendetta.”

Earlier, reports claimed that sons of former PM Imran Khan, Sulaiman and Qasim, will be joining party’s protest movement next month, Aleema Khan confirmed outside Adiala Jail.

Speaking to media after meeting her jailed brother and former First Lady Bushra Bibi, Aleema Khan revealed that Imran Khan decided to lead full-scale protest campaign August 5, the day he completes two years in prison.

She said Khan sent strong message and people should prepare for a decisive movement. He also made it clear that anyone unable to bear the burden of this struggle should walk away now.

Aleema clarified that Sulaiman and Qasim, both of whom currently reside abroad, are returning from US and have informed their father of their intention to join the movement.

“They’re not asking for permission. They’re simply telling their father they are ready to stand with him,” she said, adding that the family had previously advised them to stay away from political activity, but the brothers feel compelled to take part this time.