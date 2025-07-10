Pakistan Army vows decisive action against Indian-backed proxies

RAWALPINDI – Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), presided over the 271st Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) at the General Headquarters (GHQ), where the top military leadership reviewed the country’s security situation and reaffirmed the resolve to eliminate Indian-backed terrorist proxies, said ISPR.

The conference began with Fateha offered for the martyrs of recent terrorist attacks carried out by Indian-sponsored elements. Acknowledging recent counter-terrorism successes, the forum pledged that the sacrifices of the martyrs would not go in vain, reiterating that the safety and security of Pakistan’s people remains the top priority for the Armed Forces.

The forum strongly emphasized the need for decisive and comprehensive action against India-backed terrorist networks, particularly in the wake of the Pahalgam incident. It noted that after facing a clear defeat in direct confrontations with Pakistan, India is now increasingly resorting to proxy warfare to pursue its destabilizing agenda through groups referred to as Fitna Al-Khawarij and Fitna Al-Hindustan.

The COAS briefed the forum on Pakistan’s diplomatic engagements, including high-level visits to Iran, Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, where he accompanied the Prime Minister. The forum was also updated on the COAS’s historic visit to the United States, which provided an opportunity to present Pakistan’s viewpoint on key bilateral, regional, and global issues directly to the American leadership.

A comprehensive review of internal and external security dynamics was conducted, with particular focus on recent tensions in the Middle East and Iran. The forum highlighted the increasing global trend of using force as a primary policy tool, which it noted underscores the necessity for Pakistan to strengthen self-reliance and foster national unity.

Responding to the Indian Army’s recent baseless claims, the COAS said, “Invoking third parties in what is unmistakably a bilateral military confrontation reflects a disingenuous attempt at bloc politics aimed at falsely projecting India’s self-assigned role as a net security provider, at a time when the region is clearly growing disillusioned with India’s hegemonic ambitions and Hindutva-driven extremism.”

The forum was also updated on the Pakistan Army’s efforts to adapt rapidly to the evolving threat landscape and modern warfare. The Army Chief commended the Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Air Force leadership for their continued efforts in enhancing tri-services operational coordination.

In his concluding remarks, Field Marshal Asim Munir expressed full confidence in the Pakistan Army’s operational preparedness and its ability to counter the complete spectrum of threats facing the country.