Nine dead, others injured as huge fire breaks out at Karachi shopping mall

KARACHI – In a shocking incident, at least six persons were killed in an incident of fire that broke out at a shopping mall located in the commercial area of Karachi.



Reports in local media reported casualties after a massive fire engulfed multi-story shopping mall located on Rashid Minhas Road in port city.

Initial reports claimed that nearly two dozen people were trapped inside the mall on the city’s commercial hub and a rescue operation is underway with eight fire tenders and snorkels dousing the inferno.

راشد منہاس جوہر موڑ کے قریب آر جے مال میں آگ لگنے سے 1 شخص جاں بحق متعدد بے ہوش اور زخمی ہوگئے، آگے لگنے سے مال کی چوتھی منزل سے لے کر چھٹی منزل تک شدید نقصان پہنچا ہے، فائربریگیڈ کی کئی گاڑیاں آگ پر قابو پانے کی کوشش کرر ہی ہیں، ایدھی اور چھیپا کے رضاکار بھی موقع پر موجود ہیں،… pic.twitter.com/RF8XUq2cjp — Nazir Shah (@SsyedHhussain) November 25, 2023

Officials attempted to rescue people as fire broke out at around 7am engulfed 3 floors of the multi-story building. The reason behind the fire has not been revealed while further proceedings are underway.

Local admin told media that the building has been cleared up to the fourth floor while clearance of the fifth and sixth floors will be done soon.

The mall was a commercial plaza that housed branded shops, call centres offices and software houses.

Following the inferno, Sindh top cop issued directives to District East’s SSP to take every possible step to rescue those trapped inside plaza.

Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (r) Maqbool Baqar also took notice of the incident, and expressed grief on the loss of lives of lives. CM directed the loca administration to rescue the trapped persons safely.

More to follow...