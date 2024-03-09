Asif Ali Zardari elected 14th President of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari was elected the 14th President of Pakistan for second time on Saturday.

Zardari, who is now set to succeed the outgoing President Dr Arif Alvi, defeated Sunni Ittehad Council's candidate Mahmood Khan Achakzai in the presidential race.

The PPP leader was fielded as joint candidate by the ruling alliance led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Vote Breakdown

Of the 398 votes cast in the National Assembly and Senate, Asif Zardari received 255 votes, while Achakzai bagged 119.

In 62-member Balochistan Assembly, Asif Ali Zardari bagged 47 votes, said Chief Minister Sarfaraz Ali Bugti, adding that SIC candidate did not get a single vote.

In Sindh Assembly, PPP's Zardari garnered 151 votes while the SIC candidate received only nine votes.

In 118-member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Achakzai received 91 of the total votes, while Zardari got 17 votes. The presiding officer has rejected one vote.

In 353-member Punjab Assembly, Zardari secured 246 votes, whereas Achakzai received 100 votes.

Pakistan's electoral watchdog announced that the election to pick the 14th President will be held at the National Assembly and all the provincial assemblies from 10:00 am-4:00 pm.

PML-N and PPP-led six-party alliance picked former president Asif Zardari for the coveted post.

Meanwhile, Mahmood Achakzai was named as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and SIC candidate for the President slot. Independent candidates bagged 93 NA seats.