Federal Govt Ramzan Office Timings 2024

ISLAMABAD – The newly elected government in centre has unveiled shortened working hours for Ramzan as Muslims pray and fast in the Holy Month.

Sharif-led government trimmed working hours during Ramadan as a gesture of respect for the holy month and to accommodate the fasting schedule of the majority of people.

A notification shared by the Establishment Division announced office timing for federal government employees from next week.

It said regular office hours for federal government offices will be from 9 am - 3 pm, and it will be 9 am to 12:30 pm on Friday.

Employees of offices working six days a week will follow the timings from 9 am to 2 pm.

Earlier, Sindh, Balochistan and other governments revised timings for the offices for the sacred Islamic month to facilitate people with fast.