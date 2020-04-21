Federal Govt announces Ramadan office timings
10:07 AM | 21 Apr, 2020
Share
ISLAMABAD - The federal government has announced office timings during the holy month of Ramadan.
According to notification issued by the Establishment Division, the timing scheduled for offices working on five days from Monday to Thursday for federal government offices would be 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM except for Friday which will be from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM.
While the feeral government offices timings working on six days a week; from Monday to Thursday, would be 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM and on Friday it will be from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM during the holy month of Ramadan.
-
- NAB chief gives go-ahead to probe wheat-sugar scandal02:02 PM | 21 Apr, 2020
- Entire nation united against coronavirus pandemic, says President Alvi01:53 PM | 21 Apr, 2020
-
- Faisal Edhi tests positives for coronavirus days after meeting PM ...12:42 PM | 21 Apr, 2020
-
- Iqra Aziz waiting to travel after COVID-19 lockdown12:09 PM | 21 Apr, 2020
- Armeena Khan slams lock down violators in showbiz industry11:57 AM | 21 Apr, 2020
- How to keep your skin healthy while you are in quarantine01:49 PM | 15 Apr, 2020
- The famous people who have recovered from COVID-1901:33 PM | 11 Apr, 2020
- Seven food items that boost and improve your immune system01:26 PM | 10 Apr, 2020
- Celebrities and entertainers who have died from complications related ...12:39 PM | 10 Apr, 2020