Federal Govt announces Ramadan office timings

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has announced office timings during the holy month of Ramadan.

According to notification issued by the Establishment Division, the timing scheduled for offices working on five days from Monday to Thursday for federal government offices would be 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM except for Friday which will be from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

While the feeral government offices timings working on six days a week; from Monday to Thursday, would be 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM and on Friday it will be from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM during the holy month of Ramadan.