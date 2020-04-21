Meera stuck in COVID-hit New York, asks PM Khan for help

Meera, a month earlier, had gone to America for the shooting of her film “Long Distance”.
Web Desk
11:42 AM | 21 Apr, 2020
Meera stuck in COVID-hit New York, asks PM Khan for help
Share

NEW YORK - Pakistani controversial film star Meera Jee has appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to arrange for her repatriation, as she is left helpless in America where coronavirus has taken thousands of lives. In a video message sent to local daily publication "The News", a troubled Meera said that her Chinese cameraman has died and she is stranded without help from anyone.

Meera, a month earlier, had gone to America for the shooting of her film ‘Long Distance.’ “It is 2:00am in New York City and I am confined in my room and addressing you (PM Imran). I had come to New York with several artists including Humayun Saeed for the shooting of a film and show. My colleagues have gone back to Pakistan but I am stuck in New York,” Meera said.

Stay tuned to Daily Pakistan Global for more news and updates.

More From This Category
I was wiped:Tom Hanks opens up about coronavirus ...
02:55 PM | 21 Apr, 2020
Venice Film Festival still plans to proceed as ...
12:57 PM | 21 Apr, 2020
Iqra Aziz waiting to travel after COVID-19 ...
12:09 PM | 21 Apr, 2020
Armeena Khan slams lock down violators in showbiz ...
11:57 AM | 21 Apr, 2020
Meera stuck in COVID-hit New York, asks PM Khan ...
11:42 AM | 21 Apr, 2020
Sajal Aly & Ahad Raza Mir share their unseen ...
08:40 PM | 20 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
I was wiped:Tom Hanks opens up about coronavirus symptoms
02:55 PM | 21 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr