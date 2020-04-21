Meera stuck in COVID-hit New York, asks PM Khan for help

NEW YORK - Pakistani controversial film star Meera Jee has appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to arrange for her repatriation, as she is left helpless in America where coronavirus has taken thousands of lives. In a video message sent to local daily publication "The News", a troubled Meera said that her Chinese cameraman has died and she is stranded without help from anyone.

Meera, a month earlier, had gone to America for the shooting of her film ‘Long Distance.’ “It is 2:00am in New York City and I am confined in my room and addressing you (PM Imran). I had come to New York with several artists including Humayun Saeed for the shooting of a film and show. My colleagues have gone back to Pakistan but I am stuck in New York,” Meera said.

