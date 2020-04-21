Armeena Khan slams lock down violators in showbiz industry
Asma Malik
11:57 AM | 21 Apr, 2020
Armeena Khan slams lock down violators in showbiz industry
Share

LAHORE - Popular TV star Armeena Khan had slammed all those in the showbiz fraternity that are still partaking in the shoots. The actress took to social media and talked about the dangers these shoots pose to human lives. 

“I’m seeing photoshoots happening. Is the lockdown over?” she tweeted sarcastically. “Imagine taking part in a shoot or a photoshoot while people are dying around you,” she added.

Khan had lashed out at those in the industry who are considering them special and not halting the shoots. The Bin Roye actress also mentioned that most artists left shoots incomplete so as not to risk other people’s lives,  drawing the attention of the public towards the inclining number of corona infected cases in the country.

”Some of us left shoots as to not endanger other peoples lives. You’re not special! The cases are climbing mark my words and each person you expose to the elements is on you!” she said.

Imagine taking part in a shoot or a photoshoot while people are dying around you. Some of us LEFT shoots as to not endanger others. Mansha Pasha also showed her concern over the matter in response to Armeena’s tweet. This is seriously very dangerous and the government should take notice of all such people in the showbiz who are violating lockdown protocols on a priority basis.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments box below.

More From This Category
Robert Pattinson’s The Batman delayed due to ...
02:58 PM | 22 Apr, 2020
Legendary humorist Moin Akhtar’s 9th death ...
01:04 PM | 22 Apr, 2020
Nadia Jamil’s treatment to begin in 14 days
12:45 PM | 22 Apr, 2020
Indian actor Jaya Bhattacharya goes bald during ...
12:29 PM | 22 Apr, 2020
Professor Stephen Hawking's family donates ...
12:15 PM | 22 Apr, 2020
Feroze Khan, Sana Javed's Romeo Weds Heer is now ...
12:01 PM | 22 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Robert Pattinson’s The Batman delayed due to coronavirus
02:58 PM | 22 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr