Iqra Aziz waiting to travel after COVID-19 lockdown

KARACHI - The popular TV actor Iqra Aziz has said that she was waiting to travel after the coronavirus pandemic crisis ends. Sharing a gorgeous throwback photo on her Instagram handle, the Suno Chanda actress wrote, “Waiting for the travelling like. #throwback”. She also urged her fans to stay at home and stay safe amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Yasir Hussain And Iqra Aziz are spending quality time with each other in quarantine and have been sharing regular updates about their activities during the lockdown on social media with fans.

Of recent, Yasir shared a post where the couple can be seen spending time with their pet dogs in their garden. On Sunday, Yasir took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo with their pet dogs named Mogambo, Loosy, Gogo and Biscuit.

