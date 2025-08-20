Murtaza Solangi appointed spokesperson for President Zardari

ISLAMABAD – Former caretaker federal information minister Murtaza Solangi has been appointed as spokesperson for the President of Pakistan.

According to the notification, Murtaza Solangi’s appointment as the president’s spokesperson will take effect immediately and will be an honorary position, effective until further orders.

The notification was issued by President’s Secretary Shakeel Malik, and copies have been sent to the prime minister, federal cabinet, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and all relevant authorities.

In a message on X, Murtaza Solangi wrote that he will assume his new responsibilities from tomorrow.