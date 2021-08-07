Yo Yo Honey Singh denies wife's accusations of abuse, adultery
Web Desk
05:30 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
Indian musician Yo Yo Honey Singh has finally broken his silence after his wife Shalini Talwar stirred a social media storm with accusations of abuse and adultery.

Responding to the allegation, the 38-year-old called the claims ‘false and malicious' and labelled that the allegations against him and his family are not true.

Turning to Instagram, the rapper issued his first official statement in reply to his wife's allegations.

“I am deeply pained and distressed by the false and malicious allegations levelled against me and my family by my companion/wife of 20 years, Mrs. Shalini Talwar. The allegations are severely odious.”

Further, he added, “I have never issued a public statement or press note in the past despite being subjected to harsh criticism for my lyrics, speculation on my health, & negative media coverage in general. However, I see no merit in maintaining a studied silence this time because some of the allegations have been directed at my family – my old parents and younger sister – who have stood by me during some very difficult and trying times and comprise my world. The allegations are cynical and defaming in nature.”

“I have been associated with the industry for over 15 years and worked with artists and musicians across the country. Everyone is aware of my relationship with my wife, who has been an integral part of my crew for more than a decade now and always accompanied me to my shoots, events, and meetings.

“I strongly refute all the allegations but will not comment any further because the matter is sub-judice before the Court of Law. I have full faith in the judicial system of this country, and I am confident that the truth will be out soon. 

“As always, I’m grateful for all the love and support of my fans and well-wishers, who inspire me to work hard and make good music. Thank you!,” Yo Yo Honey Singh concluded.

