Rain lashes party of Lahore

Rain lashed several parts of Lahore on Wednesday evening, including Abbott Road, Lakshmi Chowk, and Gawalmandi, disrupting daily life and affecting the city’s power supply system.

Due to the rainfall, more than 150 feeders of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) tripped, leading to electricity outages in multiple areas. Power cuts caused inconvenience for residents, while technical faults further delayed restoration. LESCO authorities placed all field staff on high alert to restore supply at the earliest.

Meanwhile, rain and drizzle were reported at various locations across the central region.

According to the Central Region spokesperson, light rain and overcast conditions prevailed at several points along the Lahore–Islamabad Motorway (M-2). Parts of the Pindi Bhattian–Multan Motorway (M-4) also experienced light drizzle.

The spokesperson said rainfall continued at multiple locations along the Multan–Rahim Yar Khan section of the Motorway (M-5), while the Lahore–Sialkot Motorway (M-11) also remained under rain. Light showers were reported on the national highway in areas including Manga Mandi, Pattoki, and Okara.

Rain was also recorded in Mian Channu, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Ahmedpur East, and Rahim Yar Khan.

Motorists have been advised to reduce speed, maintain a safe distance, keep headlights on during rainfall, avoid sudden braking, and exercise extra caution while driving on wet roads.