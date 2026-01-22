Why Pakistan’s Role in the ‘Board of Peace’ Changes the Game

There is a dangerous idea in foreign policy that says silence is safety. For years, critics have urged Pakistan to retreat—to just turn away from global crises and focus only on itself. But that idea died this week. By officially joining the Board of Peace (BoP) with nations like Turkey and the UAE, Islamabad proved it is finished with being a spectator. This isn’t a retreat. It is a confident step forward to be honest. It is an admission that in a world this messy, we or anyone cannot change the ending of a tragedy like Gaza unless we or they are willing to get in the game.

This move carries immense significance for Pakistan. History will prove that Pakistan stood on the right side. By stepping up to the table, Islamabad is dismantling the myth that it is just a bystander. Instead, it is asserting itself as a geopolitical heavyweight capable of influencing the trajectory of the entire Middle East. The objectives are unambiguous: enforce the UN resolutions that others ignore, secure a lasting peace in Gaza, and build a tangible path toward a state for the Palestinian people. This move elevates us. It confirms our status as the only country in the Muslim world with the military muscle and the diplomatic credibility to actually guarantee stability.

For Pakistan, this is the diplomatic win we have been waiting for. It silences every critic who claimed we were isolated. Does the world finally recognize Pakistan’s unique weight? The answer is a loud yes. Look at the map. In a world tearing itself apart between rival superpowers, Pakistan is sitting in a rare, enviable spot. We are one of the few nations left that doesn’t have a fight with any major global power. We talk to China, we talk to the US, and we talk to Russia. We are the bridge in a world of burning bridges, and that is the only truth. In these uncertain times, that ability to pick up the phone and talk to everyone makes us indispensable.

You can bet this move is being watched closely in New Delhi with quiet frustration. India has spent millions trying to paint us as a pariah, claiming we are irrelevant to global decision-making. Yet here we are, pulling up a chair at the high table to resolve the world’s most pressing crisis. While India struggles to figure out where it stands in the Middle East, Pakistan is leading with absolute clarity. Joining the Board of Peace is a masterstroke. It reinforces our relevance and leaves our detractors with zero narrative to sell.

We should also take a moment to be proud of our consistency. Pakistan doesn’t play bloc politics; we play for Pakistan. We have mastered the art of engaging with everyone while bowing to no one. Have we ever blinked on our core principles? Never. Despite years of immense pressure, our stance on Kashmir and Palestine remains our North Star. No recognition of Israel. No backing down on Al-Quds Al-Sharif. If we stood tall against pressure regarding India, we can certainly lead the way for Palestine.

Let’s also cut through the confusion: comparing the Board of Peace to the ISF is illogical. The government has made it clear that our involvement is strictly based on our national interest and UN mandates. The BoP is a political engine designed to stop the bleeding, not a military adventure.

We have to own who we are. Pakistan is the most significant military power in the Muslim world. For a nation like us, staying home isn’t wisdom—it’s forfeiting our destiny. Pakistan’s credibility isn’t just talk; it was earned through decades of peacekeeping missions where our soldiers put their lives on the line for global stability.

By trying to paint Pakistan as a bystander, the naysayers were only helping our enemies. In a world where the power map is being redrawn every day, Pakistan’s presence isn’t optional. It is a necessity. Joining the Board of Peace proves we are ready to lead, mediate, and protect the interests of the Ummah. We are done watching history happen on TV. We are here to help write it.