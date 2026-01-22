Pakistan among 19 countries sign charter for Trump-led Board of Peace

US President Donald Trump has formally announced the establishment of the Gaza Board of Peace.

A signing ceremony for the Gaza Board of Peace agreement was held in Davos, Switzerland, where Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, along with representatives of other countries, signed the agreement, making the charter fully effective.

Addressing the ceremony, President Trump thanked all countries for joining the Gaza Board of Peace and said he would continue working with the United Nations and other nations under the framework of the board.

If Hamas refuses to lay down arms, it will be destroyed: Trump

Trump said that former British prime minister Tony Blair has played a very important role in the Board of Peace. He added that efforts are underway to achieve lasting peace in the Middle East and expressed optimism about the success of these peace initiatives.

He said many countries want to join the Gaza Peace Board and that cooperation with the United Nations and other states will continue. Trump stated that the war in Gaza is nearing its end and warned that Hamas must surrender its weapons or face elimination.

The US president claimed that he had stopped eight wars, saying that Pakistan and India are both nuclear-armed countries and that he had prevented a war between them. He added that he had helped stop several other conflicts as well, making the world safer.

Trump further said that the United States is ready to hold talks with Iran, adding that Iran wants dialogue and negotiations will take place.

Which countries, including Pakistan, have joined the Gaza Board of Peace?

According to Arab media, 19 countries, including Pakistan, have so far joined the Gaza Board of Peace formed by President Trump.

The report said that Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Indonesia, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are among the countries that have joined the board.

In addition, Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Hungary, Kosovo, Morocco, and Vietnam have also announced their participation in the Gaza Board of Peace.

It was also reported in recent days that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed his willingness to join the Gaza Board of Peace proposed by President Trump.

Meanwhile, addressing the gathering in Davos, Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked President Trump for the invitation to join the Gaza Board of Peace and said Russia was ready to contribute one billion dollars, adding that his country has cooperated in every effort aimed at global stability.