Sajal Aly celebrates birthday in style

Renowned actress Sajal Aly has shared photos and videos from her birthday on social media, calling it the best birthday she has had so far.

Expressing joy and gratitude on the photo- and video-sharing app Instagram, Sajal Aly said that her recent birthday was the most memorable one of her life. She felt love and kindness in every message and prayer, and especially thanked those whose presence in her life is a source of happiness and good fortune.

She said that she is stepping into the new year with a resolve of hope, gratitude, and being kind to herself. She also thanked her sister Saboor Aly for the cake and the boundless love.

It is worth noting that Sajal Aly was born on January 17, 1994, in Karachi, and stepped into the showbiz industry in 2011 with the Pakistani television drama “Mehmoodabad Ki Malkain.” Along with her success in Pakistan, she has also showcased her acting talent in Bollywood.

She worked with legendary Indian actress Sridevi in the 2017 film “Mom,” where she appeared in the role of Sridevi’s daughter.

Sajal Aly’s birthday was also special for her fans, who joined in celebrating her happiness and expressed their love on social media.