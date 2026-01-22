KIPS CEO Abid Khan goes missing in Lahore; family alleges kidnapping

LAHORE – Punjab capital is reeling after reports that Abid Wazir Khan, CEO of the prominent KIPS Education System, has allegedly been abducted from the city’s Johar Town area on Thursday evening.

According to First Information Report (FIR) lodged by his brother, Tahir Wazir Khan, the company’s director of finance, Abid left his office around 6:00 pm. While driving, he called a staff member, but call took a terrifying turn. The staff member reportedly heard loud banging on the car window and someone shouting that Abid had hit their vehicle. The call abruptly ended, and Abid’s phone was soon switched off.

KIPS CEO Kidnapped

Tahir Khan expressed deep concern, warning that his brother’s life could be at serious risk. Police have confirmed they are actively investigating the case and are trying to track down Abid Wazir Khan’s whereabouts.

KIPS Education System has so far remained silent, issuing no official statement on the shocking incident. The education community and the public are left anxiously awaiting news, as the circumstances surrounding this alleged abduction remain unclear.