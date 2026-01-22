Sindh feudal lord’s son rapes 14-year-old girl, cuts her tongue

SANGHAR – A14-year-old girl has been abducted, raped and subjected to extreme violence by the son of a local feudal lord in Sanghar city of Sindh, it emerged on Thursday.

The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Chotiari police station. Following the attack, the victim’s family rushed her to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, where she received initial medical attention.

However, despite the hospital staff advising the family to admit the girl for further treatment, they left the facility without completing the necessary medical procedures or providing any documentation.

Reports said the suspect had also severed her tongue using a sharp object.

In response to the incident, SHO Azam said action will be taken against the suspects if any FIR is registered by the family. He added that an investigation has been launched into the matter.