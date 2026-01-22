Dentist operates on pregnant woman, patient loses life in DG Khan

DG KHAN – A serious case of alleged negligence by a private hospital administration has emerged in Dera Ghazi Khan, Punjab, where a dentist performed surgery on a pregnant woman instead of a lady surgeon, resulting in the patient’s death.

According to report, at a private hospital in Dera Ghazi Khan, a dental doctor carried out a gynecological operation in place of a qualified lady surgeon. Due to complications during the procedure, the patient died.

The deceased woman’s family said that excessive bleeding occurred during the operation, causing the inexperienced doctor performing the surgery to faint. They claimed they moved the unconscious doctor to a cabin themselves.

According to the family, they repeatedly called for the lady doctor, but she did not arrive despite the patient’s critical condition.