Heavy rain hits Karachi; temperatures expected to drop to single digits

KARACHI – Rain accompanied by strong winds has started in various parts of Karachi.

In the Musharraf Colony area, heavy rain is falling along with gusty winds, while reports of rainfall are coming in from other parts of the city as well.

Heavy showers are being recorded in Surjani Town, Malir, Nagan Chourangi, Buffer Zone, and adjacent areas including Ahsanabad.

The city is expected to experience a drop in temperatures from tomorrow, with mercury levels likely to fall into single digits.

Light rain has also started in Saddar and surrounding areas, as well as in Gulistan-e-Johar, Dalmia, and Scheme 33.

Meanwhile, drizzle is being recorded in PECHS and nearby localities.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department had forecast dust-laden strong winds and rain with thunder and lightning in Karachi and other parts of Sindh today.