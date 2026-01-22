Alizeh Shah wows fans in stunning orange outfit

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani actress Alizeh Shah recently shared a series of photos on her Instagram, where she is seen flaunting a beautiful orange eastern dress.

The stunning outfit perfectly complements her radiant look, leaving her followers in awe.

In her post, Alizeh captioned the pictures: “Used to hate this orange but now I think I should wear it more.”

Her candid message about embracing the color orange resonated with many, as her fans praised her fashion sense and natural beauty.

Alizeh Shah, who has become one of the most popular and sought-after actresses in the Pakistani entertainment industry, is known for her roles in hit television dramas like “Mera Saeein,” “Ishq Tamasha,” and “Tana Bana.”

Her acting skills, combined with her youthful charm, have earned her a huge fanbase, both in Pakistan and internationally.

In addition to her acting career, Alizeh is also a fashion icon for many, regularly sharing her style choices on social media, which often trend among her followers. Her latest Instagram post is just one of many examples of how she effortlessly blends her professional career with her personal style, making her a true influencer in the industry.